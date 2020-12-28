How to host a virtual New Year's Eve party
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Yeah, we know, we know. This year is unlike any other; unprecedented; blah blah blah. By now, we’ve more than resigned ourselves to the fact that New Year’s Eve won’t be rung in with a night in Times Square and a giant ball drop. (Did anyone ever really enjoy that anyway?)
Like everything else, we’re moving our New...
Yeah, we know, we know. This year is unlike any other; unprecedented; blah blah blah. By now, we’ve more than resigned ourselves to the fact that New Year’s Eve won’t be rung in with a night in Times Square and a giant ball drop. (Did anyone ever really enjoy that anyway?)
Like everything else, we’re moving our New...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources