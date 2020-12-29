How to screenshot on Mac

Whether you want to save your receipts or share a [INS: bizarre targeted ad :INS] with the group text, there are a handful of reasons you might need to take a screenshot of your Mac desktop. And the good news is, Apple makes it relatively easy to get that screengrab, with plenty of straightforward options.
Here’s a simple...
