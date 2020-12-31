A comprehensive guide to Typescript for JavaScript developers

If you are a JavaScript developer, you must have heard about Typescript at one point or another. If you have been reluctant about giving Typescript a try because you are not sure how it could serve you better than JavaScript, you have come to the right place. This guide gives an introductory but comprehensive guide to Typescript any JavaScript developer would need to get started with it. What is Typescript, what is its type system, and how would it benefit you as a JavaScript developer to use Typescript in your next project? You will find answers to all these questions…



This story continues at The Next Web