Tony Hawk's COVID test turned into a perfect 'Are you Tony Hawk?' moment

Skating legend Tony Hawk has achieved the perfect level of fame. He's famous enough to be rich and afforded access to cool stuff, but not so famous that he can't do normal things. Hawk is the sort of famous where you go hey, wasn't that...just after he walks away.
Hawk has famously shared stories of his non-fame for some...
Skating legend Tony Hawk has achieved the perfect level of fame. He's famous enough to be rich and afforded access to cool stuff, but not so famous that he can't do normal things. Hawk is the sort of famous where you go hey, wasn't that...just after he walks away.