Online Grocers Must Modernize Digital Platforms to Thrive

Online Grocers Must Modernize Digital Platforms to Thrive

E-Commerce Times

Published

With restaurants and bars closed or at limited capacity, consumers are spending more on groceries than ever before. Online food and beverage sales are forecast to grow by 60 percent in 2020. However, much of how the grocery industry still operates is locked in the norms of the 2000 to 2020 era, with dull, out-of-date and clunky online shopping experiences.

Full Article