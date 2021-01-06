Here’s what that WhatsApp privacy policy pop-up means for you

If you use WhatsApp, you probably spotted a pop-up on your phone sometime in the last 24 hours, suggesting that the service has updated its privacy policy — and promptly clicked the button at the bottom to proceed. If you read more closely, you’ll have learned that and users have until February 8 to read and agree to the new terms. Failure to do so would lead to WhatsApp deleting your account. You’re probably not the only one who may have skipped reading the new terms. However, changes in the privacy policy of a chat app with more than 2…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: WhatsApp