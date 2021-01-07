Trump banned ‘indefinitely’ from Facebook and Instagram

Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” following the riots at the US Capitol building. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Trump’s accounts would be blocked at least until Joe Biden replaces him as president on January 20. “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. The social network had already blocked Trump from posting for 24 hours. It also removed a video of Trump calling the rioters “very special” and repeating false claims about the election. [Read: Meet the 4…



