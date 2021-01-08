Many of the workarounds that have kept old systems running have reached the end of the line. If people are already working in their cars, the gym or the bathroom, it's hard to see how things get any better without replacing systems. That requires a different approach for the customer. The old adage of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," doesn't really apply any more.Full Article
CRM's COVID Opportunity
CRM Buyer0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Behind Roku’s Very Big Year and What’s Next in 2021 (Beyond a Likely HBO Max Deal)
The Wrap
It’s tough to find a business that’s thrived as much during the COVID-19 pandemic as Roku.
The company, best known..
-
ElectraMeccanica Gaining Strong Interest from Expanded Retail Locations, Nears Decision on U.S. Assembly Facility and Announces Q1 “SOLO Drive Tour”
GlobeNewswire
-
Global Order Management Software Market Analysis 2020: Digital Orders Driving OMS Software Growth
GlobeNewswire
-
Salesforce boss says US$27.7bn Slack deal is a “match made in heaven”
Proactive Investors
-
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff says US$27.7bn Slack deal is a “match made in heaven”
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
VERB Wins Salesforce’s November AppExchange Demo Jam for Productivity Apps
GlobeNewswire
· McKinley Oswald, VERB’s President of Global Sales, provided a winning demo of VERB’s livestream ecommerce and webinar..
-
HONMA Golf Announces FY2020/21 Interim ResultsHONMA Logo.JPG
Media OutReach
-
PayPoint plc: Results for the half year ended 30 September 2020
GlobeNewswire
-
AppsFlyer Exceeds $200 Million in ARR and Sets Its Sights on Shaping the Future of the Marketing Tech Stack, Opens New Office in Australia
ACN Newswire
-
Whatfix Launches First Ever DAP Playbook by Everest Group
NewsVoir