How to turn web pages into PDFs with Puppeteer and NodeJS

As a web developer, you may have wanted to generate a PDF file of a web page to share with your clients, use it in presentations, or add it as a new feature in your web app. No matter your reason, Puppeteer, Google’s Node API for headless Chrome and Chromium, makes the task quite simple for you. In this tutorial, we will see how to convert web pages into PDF with Puppeteer and Node.js. Let’s start the work with a quick introduction to what Puppeteer is. What is Puppeteer, and why is it awesome? In Google’s own words, Puppeteer is, “A Node…



This story continues at The Next Web