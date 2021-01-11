CRM giant Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enterprise communications platform Slack. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.Full Article
Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion Deal
E-Commerce Times0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
News24.com | WATCH | Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7 billion deal
News24
Salesforce.com has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack in a $27.7 billion deal, the biggest by the cloud-computing pioneer..
-
Why Salesforce is no Microsoft competitor [Q&A]
betanews
-
Slack kicks off 2021 with a global outage
SeattlePI.com
-
Marc Benioff refused to name his rival Microsoft in an interview about Salesforce's $27.7 billion Slack acquisition: 'What's that company? How do you spell it?'
Business Insider
-
Everyone has an opinion on the $27.7B Slack acquisition
TechCrunch
You might like
More coverage
Salesforce Acquires Slack In $27.7B Deal
Newsy
Watch VideoSalesforce will buy workplace messaging app Slack for $27.7 billion.
The deal will be the largest in..
-
US stocks end mixed session after S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit record highs
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street stumbles early but finds its footing after ADP job data miss
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street stocks lag at the open as traders digest weak US private payrolls and latest vaccine news
Proactive Investors
-
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff calls Slack a '1+1=3' deal, part of a $50 billion dream
Upworthy