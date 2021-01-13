Tesla finally has an office in India — but don’t expect its cars for a while

It has happened, Tesla has registered an office in the southern city of Bengaluru in India. As per a filing in Registrar of Companies (RoC), the corporation is named Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, and David Jon Feinstein, global senior director at Tesla, and Vaibhav Taneja, chief accounting officer at Tesla, are listed as part directors. But before we get our hopes up, this move just means that Elon Musk’s celebrated car company intends to get a foothold in India. However, it might be a while till we see its shiny cars on road. In December, India’s transport minister,…



