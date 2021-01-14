Google removes shady loan apps from its India Play Store â€” but the damage is done

After the loss of several lives and millions of rupees, Google India has finally removed hundreds of shady loan apps from Play Store in the country. These loan apps, the majority of them with Chinese connections, gave out small to mid-sized loans to people, and then used harassment and threats to recover that money. The search giant says that it reviewed hundred of personal loan apps in the country based on user and government agency reports, and removed the ones that were violating its policy. However, the company hasnâ€™t specified any number. It has asked the remaining loanÂ apps to proveâ€¦



