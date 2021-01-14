Google Closes Fitbit Deal
Published
WebProNews
Google Closes Fitbit Deal
Google has closed its Fitbit deal, despite investigations and concerns over potential privacy and antitrust implications.
Google Closes Fitbit Deal
Matt Milano
Published
WebProNews
Google Closes Fitbit Deal
Google has closed its Fitbit deal, despite investigations and concerns over potential privacy and antitrust implications.
Google Closes Fitbit Deal
Matt Milano
· The telehealth giant Teladoc is acquiring Livongo, a chronic-care company, in an $18.5 billion deal.
· It's the biggest..