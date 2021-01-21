Waiters and employees are in charge — you’re just paying them

Boris is the wise ol’ CEO of TNW who writes a weekly column on everything about being an entrepreneur in tech — from managing stress to embracing awkwardness. You can get his musings straight to your inbox by signing up for his newsletter! My daughter is currently working in a restaurant, thus getting a crash course in economics, problem-solving, planning, and social behavior. While she’s learning new skills — I’m listening. Recently she educated me on the true power dynamics of waiting on people. At first, I thought it would be pretty simple: a waiter serves the guest, it’s clear…



This story continues at The Next Web