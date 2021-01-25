GameStop stocks hit record high — thanks to Redditors

In an unusual event, video gaming company GameStop’s shares touched a record-high price of $76.76 — thanks to a battle between Redditors and short sellers. Just to give you an idea of this bizarre growth, GameStop’s shares were trading between $3-$4 this time last year. All of this began when short selling company Citron was scheduled to explain its stance on Gamestop on a live stream last Thursday. However, the company said it had to cancel the event because of too many hacking attempts on its Twitter account Meanwhile, members of r/WallStreetBets started to buy GameStop shares for cheap prices, forcing…



