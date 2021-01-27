Increase streams to your podcast with this SEO optimized website builder

TLDR: The Podsite Podcast Website Builder builds an entire website around your podcast and even keeps everything automatically updated. So, you’ve decided to follow the Joe Rogan-Marc Maron path and become a podcast tycoon. Great! Welcome aboard. So once you’ve recorded the whole thing, edited it, then posted it to your podcast feed on iTunes or Spotify, you’re all done, right? Not exactly. Just like everything else on the web, a podcast needs a dedicated website. There needs to be a place to showcase your work and even sell the importance of your efforts to listeners, potential guests and sponsors,…



This story continues at The Next Web