Spotify patents eerie ‘mood-detecting tech’ to recommend you songs

Is Spotify‘s recommendation system not doing it for you? Don’t worry (or do?) — the platform could soon have a new unnerving way of improving its suggestions. The streaming giant has patented tech that analyzes speech and background noise to suggest new content based on your “emotional state, gender, age, or accent.” The patent was granted on January 12 and first spotted by Music Business Worldwide. It describes various ways of analyzing audio signals picked up by a microphone to understand who you are and how you feel: For example, the tone of voice may be more upbeat, high-pitched and/or exciting for users that have been assigned the…



