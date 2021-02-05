Can’t keep up with the Apple Car rumors? Here’s what you need to know
Published
Life is kinda overwhelming right now. We get it. It goes from feeling like nothing at all is happening or ever will, then BAM! a bunch of things happen, and you don’t know where to start. All the Apple Car news this week serves as case and point. There’s, um, a heck of a lot of it to sift through. So let us do the heavy lifting for you. Here are the important milestones and reports you need to know about. More than just a rumor A good tech story always starts with a rumor, and the Apple Car saga…
This story continues at The Next Web
Or just read more coverage about: Apple