UK to spend $27 million on EV chargers… but is it enough?

This article was originally published by Christopher Carey on Cities Today, the leading news platform on urban mobility and innovation, reaching an international audience of city leaders. For the latest updates follow Cities Today on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, or sign up for Cities Today News. The UK government has pledged £20 million (US$27.4 million) to help local authorities install 4,000 on-street electric chargers over the next two years. The funding, provided through its On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, will double the amount of government-supported electric chargers to nearly 8,000. Since the inception of the scheme in 2017, more than 140 local…



This story continues at The Next Web