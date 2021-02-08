WebProNews

Tesla Rocks Bitcoin Market With $1.5 Billion Purchase



Tesla announced in an SEC filing Monday that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. “We invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or longterm.” Tesla also announced that they will accept bitcoin as payment going forward. “Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin…



Tesla Rocks Bitcoin Market With $1.5 Billion Purchase

Rich Ord