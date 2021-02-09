Icons8 isn’t just a stock photo library. It virtually lets you create your own stock photos

TLDR: With an Icons8 Photo Plan, you can fully edit and customize more than 100,000 professionally-photographed stock images for all your image use needs royalty-free. Few sites do have the time or resources to create the perfect image from scratch for every story. And that same crunch goes for companies making promotional materials, people assembling social media posts, designers trying to craft packaging art, or even you just trying to put a PowerPoint presentation together. Most end up relying on a stock image library to keep up with the demand for pictures. But rather than just downloading a static image…



This story continues at The Next Web