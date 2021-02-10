India’s ShareChat is spicing up its TikTok competitor with AR lenses from Snapchat

India’s vernacular language social network ShareChat has partnered with Snap Inc. to spice up its short video app, Moj. ShareChat said that starting today, Moj users will be able to use 30 of Snapchat’s lenses. The company eventually aims to develop 400 lenses through this partnership over time. It is also tying up with some local Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLCs), such as Hardik Shah of Superfan.ai and Vivek Singh. [Read: How much does it cost to buy, own, and run an EV? It’s not as much as you think] Creators won’t need to jump to a separate window to access these lenses.…



