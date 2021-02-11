Facebook begins test to show less political content

Following Zuckerberg’s promise that Facebook would show less political content in the future, the company has begun testing just that. In a blog post today, the company announced it would begin to “reduce the distribution of political content in News Feed for a small percentage of people in Canada, Brazil, and Indonesia this week,” with the US to follow “in the coming weeks.” The company says it’s using these first tests to figure out the best way to rank political content, surveying users on their experience. It also clarified that authoritative COVID-19 information and content from official government agencies will…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook