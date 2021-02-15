Create a logo in Photoshop that makes a statement for under $20

TLDR: The Complete Logo Design Masterclass in Photoshop Course can help any brand manager create a stunning, original logo design without paying a pricey graphic designer. “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.” – Will Rogers Entrepreneurs invest so much in a new business, way beyond the financial outlay. The time and effort and thought that goes into successfully getting a new enterprise started is immense. And after all that force of will, it’s often one split-second snap judgment in the mind of a customer that can make the ultimate decision about whether or not they’ll…



This story continues at The Next Web