Tesla remains the Big Daddy in the US EV market, despite new challengers

Nearly eight in every 10 electric vehicles sold in the US last year were made by Tesla. In fact, of the top five electric vehicles sold in the US in 2020, four were made by Tesla. The other, was the budget oriented Chevrolet Bolt, according to figures from Automotive News cited by Teslarati. If ever there was a single statistic that summarized the state of the electric vehicle market in the US it is this: 79% of EVs sold last year were made by Tesla. Tesla’s more affordable models, the Model 3 and Model Y, were the two most popular…



