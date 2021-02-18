The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD arrives on the Switch this summer

Most of us watching the Nintendo Direct today were hoping for news about ‘Breath of the Wild 2,’ only to be disappointed to learn we’d have to wait longer — series producer Eiji Aonuma said we’d hear some actual news later this year. That’s something, I guess. Still, for the real Zelda fans out there, there was one bit of welcome news: an HD port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Okay, so Skyward Sword isn’t everyone’s favorite Zelda game, largely because of the extensive use of motion controls and sparse overworld. I’m sure some would rather see another…



This story continues at The Next Web