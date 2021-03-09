Amazon Echo and Google Home could monitor your heartbeat without even touching you

Scientists have developed a new smart speaker system that could turn the Amazon Echo and Google Home into contactless heartbeat monitors. The AI-powered system sends inaudible sounds from the speakers towards a person sitting nearby. When they bounce back, algorithms analyze the sound waves to determine the heart rate. Researchers from the University of Washington tested the device on healthy people and hospitalized cardiac patients. They found that the smart speaker detected their heartbeats almost as well as medical-grade ECG monitors. The team says it’s the first time that both regular and irregular heartbeats can be monitored without physical contact. [Read: How do you build a pet-friendly…



This story continues at The Next Web



