New AI tool accurately diagnoses COVID-19 just by the sound of your coughs

Scientists from Essex University have created a COVID-19 screening tool that can accurately diagnose the virus by analyzing the sound of a person’s cough. The researchers say it could be used in a smartphone app to provide a more comfortable form of detecting the virus than eye-watering swab tests. The tool, named DeepCough3D, uses AI to analyze audio samples of coughs in frequencies that humans can’t hear. The researchers tested it on over 8,000 samples of people coughing in hospitals in Spain and Mexico since April 2020. Around 2,000 of the patients were COVID-19 positive, while the remainder had tested negative.…



