Lawsuit seeks to end Clearview AI’s operations in California

A month after Clearview AI was declared illegal in Canada, activists have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the company’s operations in California. The complaint was filed on Tuesday by two immigrants’ rights groups and four individual political activists. They allege that Clearview has violated the privacy rights of Californians by scraping their photos and extracting their biometric data without gaining consent. The suit also argues that Clearview’s facial recognition tech facilitates government monitoring of protesters, immigrants, and people of color. [Read: How do you build a pet-friendly gadget? We asked experts and animal owners] The software has reportedly been used by more than…



This story continues at The Next Web