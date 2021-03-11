Ableton Live 11 is here and this training can show you how to make stellar music anywhere

TLDR: The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle offers a 360-degree look at the popular music production software and how to use it to record your own tracks. It’s a day that’s almost like Christmas for hardcore audio engineering geeks. Last month saw the release of the much-anticipated Ableton Live 11, the latest iteration of the uber-popular digital audio workstation app that puts all the power of a professional music production studio right into your computer. Needless to say, audio-heads went nuts. MusicRadar called it “a fantastic DAW and live performance tool” while MusicTech gave a gushing Excellence…



This story continues at The Next Web