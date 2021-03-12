21% of newly registered Dutch cars are EVs — here’s how that happened

The Netherlands, despite its small size, is rich in culture, history, and beautiful sights. The country is famous for its canals, colorful tulip fields, picturesque windmills, traditional clogs, a great variety of cheeses, and its bicycling culture. The Netherlands is also one of the leading electric vehicle markets, both in Europe and globally. In 2020, 21% of all newly registered cars were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 4% were plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This high rate of uptake, particularly of BEVs, is a testament to the progressive electric vehicle policies implemented over the past several years. To drive the electrification of…
This story continues at The Next Web
The Netherlands, despite its small size, is rich in culture, history, and beautiful sights. The country is famous for its canals, colorful tulip fields, picturesque windmills, traditional clogs, a great variety of cheeses, and its bicycling culture. The Netherlands is also one of the leading electric vehicle markets, both in Europe and globally. In 2020, 21% of all newly registered cars were battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and 4% were plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This high rate of uptake, particularly of BEVs, is a testament to the progressive electric vehicle policies implemented over the past several years. To drive the electrification of…