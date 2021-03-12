Uber and Lyft will share data to curb banned drivers — but only in the US

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft are reportedly going to share the names of drivers that have been banned in relation to “serious” safety incidents — including sexual assault. The relationship will be managed by a company that specializes in background checks. Naturally, sharing the names of banned drivers is focused on improving rider safety, and ensuring that bans from platforms for serious safety incidents carry across companies. Unfortunately, this collaboration is only going to apply to the US. The move has generally been acknowledged as a step in the right direction to addressing the sexual assault incidents that have blighted the…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Uber