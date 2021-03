*Need guidance at a glance? These are our favorite TV deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Dell, and Amazon as of March 12:*



· [INS: Samsung 65-inch Q800T Series 8K UHD Smart TV (QN765Q800TAFXZA) :INS] — $1,999.99 (save $700)



· [INS: Vizio 70-inch M-Series Quantum LED 4K UHD Smart TV (M706x-H3) :INS] — $679.99 (save...