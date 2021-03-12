Adventures with AI: Here’s what happened when I ate a three course meal designed by AI

Welcome to Adventures with AI, a column exploring what happens when artificial intelligence takes control of everyday tasks. Eating out is one of my great pleasures; cooking is not. Unfortunately, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been doing a lot of the latter and almost none of the former. Preparing meals has become paricularly tedious during London’s latest lockdown. So like an unhappy couple in a sexless marriage, I’ve been trying to spice things up in my domestic life. Only instead of strapping on a gimp mask and a ball gag, I’ve been experimenting with AI. [Read: How do you build a pet-friendly gadget?…



This story continues at The Next Web