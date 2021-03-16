Biggest quasar since the Big Bang spotted by astronomers

NASA’s Chandra Observatory recently spotted an enormous jet racing away from a supermassive black hole in the ancient Universe. If confirmed by other studies, this could be the most distant object of its type ever seen by astronomers. Located 12.7 billion light-years from Earth, this supermassive black hole, PSO J352.4034–15.3373 (or PJ352–15) could help explain how these objects formed in the early Universe. This ultradense body sits at the center of a young galaxy, forming a quasar. Roughly a billion times more massive than the Sun, PJ352–15 is one of the most powerful quasars yet seen in the first billion years after the…



