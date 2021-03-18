Why you can’t base business decisions on numbers alone

Why you can’t base business decisions on numbers alone

The Next Web

Published

Boris is the wise ol’ CEO of TNW who writes a weekly column on everything about being an entrepreneur in tech — from managing stress to embracing awkwardness. You can get his musings straight to your inbox by signing up for his newsletter! I absolutely hate it when people disagree with me. Yes, it’s good to get more perspective and ultimately any idea is improved with critical feedback and I do everything in my power not to bully concepts through. But in that exact moment, when I’m stating my case, I can’t believe the other person can’t see my side…

This story continues at The Next Web

Full Article