My team experimented with ‘no screen mornings’ — it worked wonders

Want to feel stressed, anxious, and/or completely exhausted before you even have breakfast? I highly recommend looking at your phone right when you wake up. I tend to look at Slack, email, and (*sigh*) Twitter right after I wake up. But sometimes I wonder if my head would be clearer if I just… didn’t. So I tried it out — and asked my coworkers at Zapier to join me. I didn’t set hard rules, but I did offer some suggestions. Pick a time, then don’t look at your screen until then. I recommended one hour after waking up, but ultimately,…



This story continues at The Next Web