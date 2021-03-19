Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger are down (Update: they’re back)

Update (7:30 PM CET): The services seem to be returning to normal now. Hope you enjoyed the break. Our original report follows. WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger have gone down for users around the world. Thousands of users have reported problems accessing the Facebook-owned apps to outage tracking website DownDetector. Facebook is yet to provide any official response to the outages, but users are flocking to Twitter to complain about the issue. Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp collectively deciding to give us pic.twitter.com/Rzcg3lSpbi — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 19, 2021 Everyone coming to Twitter to check if Instagram is down or…



