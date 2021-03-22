Learn PMP, Agile, Six Sigma and other project management staples with this giant bundle

TLDR: The 10 courses in The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle explain the most popular methodologies for getting key projects finished on time and on budget. You probably felt the wave of anxiety and fear when you first learned to hit a curveball or take to the course in MarioKart. You likely felt it when you sat behind the wheel of a car for the first time when you were learning to drive. And when all the responsibility has been entrusted to you to make sure one of your company’s biggest initiatives gets handled correctly…the feeling returns. But…



This story continues at The Next Web