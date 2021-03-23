Microsoft reportedly wants to buy Discord for more than $10B

Microsoft is out for shopping again and this time it wants to buy Discord, the communication platform for gamers. This morning, Bloomberg reported that the tech giant wants to acquire the app for more than $10 billion — a hefty sum. In December, Discord raised $100 million at a $7 billion valuation, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the sale price is higher than $10 billion. On Monday, VentureBeat reported that Discord is exploring multiple options, including a sale. But a Microsoft acquisition is not the only possibility on the horizon for Discord. Bloomberg’s report also noted that it might even go…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Microsoft