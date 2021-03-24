Amazon is asking drivers to sign a ‘biometric consent’ form — or lose their jobs

Amazon is about to take employee monitoring to a whole ‘nother level of dystopian surveillance. The retail giant will this week ask delivery drivers in the US to sign a “biometric consent” form or lose their jobs, Vice reports. The form permits the company to use AI-powered cameras in its vans to monitor drivers’ locations, movements, and biometric data. The firm has already started rolling out the system, made by tech company Netradyne, across its fleet of vehicles. The cameras can monitor a driver’s body movements, infer when they’re distracted, and even spot when they yawn. [Read: How to use AI to…



