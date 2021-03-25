Instagram will soon let you save Stories as drafts to edit later

Instagram Stories are a great way to share candid moments. I often use that format to show off what songs I’m listening to, or share a picture that might not be “feed worthy”. Currently, if you use Instagram’s Story camera tool, you have to take a photo, apply effects, and post it immediately. The app will soon get a ‘drafts’ feature that’ll let you save your Stories within Instagram, so as you can edit them later. The social network’s head, Adam Mosseri, tweeted yesterday that Story drafts are coming soon. That’ll certainly come in handy for elaborate Stories. Right now, if…



