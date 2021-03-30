Niantic’s AR glasses teaser has my inner Pokémon trainer excited

Pokémon GO is an addictive game and you can find yourself stuck to the screen in a hunt of mythical creatures for many hours a week. But wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could do all of that without a phone? I hope that’s possible through Niantic’s AR glasses — a teaser of which Niantic CEO John Hanke shared on Twitter. The company, which is also behind Pokemon GO didn’t say much about when these will be available or exactly what they’ll be capable of. Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform……



This story continues at The Next Web