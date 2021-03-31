What’s the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones?

What’s the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones?

The Next Web

Published

If you don’t love headphones, then I’m worried about you. Do you like sunsets? Puppies? Food? Anyway, as fantastic as musical earmuffs are, they can also be a little confusing. And that’s why we’re here. Today, we’re going to answer a common question: what’s the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones? Your response to that might be “who cares?” — and the answer? You. You should care. Whether a pair of headphones is open- or closed-back makes a huge difference to the sound. Without any further messing around, let’s just jump straight in. Tell me, what are open-back headphones? The phrase “open-back”…

This story continues at The Next Web

Full Article