This package can guide you into a new career as a highly-paid project manager

TLDR: The Complete 2021 Superstar Project Manager Bundle features 13 courses of using modern methodology to help guide any project to a successful conclusion. Back in the old days, the role of a project manager was pretty cut and dried. If a manager’s team was tasked with manufacturing a refrigerator or building an office complex, there were often variable, but usually proven and well-worn paths toward reaching that successful endpoint. However, the age of software development brought a lot more uncertainty to project management with the likely potential for lots of change along the way. That windier path to the…



This story continues at The Next Web