LG is exiting the smartphone business for real

It happened. LG just announced that it’s closing its mobile business unit worldwide. And so ends the glorious era of unique phones from the Korean maverick. The company’s decision was approved by the board this morning. The Korean tech firm said that it wants to concentrate on other verticals such as EV parts, IoT, and AI: LG’s strategic decision to exit the incredibly competitive mobile phone sector will enable the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services. LG assured that…



