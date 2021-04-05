How to check if your account was part of Facebook’s 533M record leak

How to check if your account was part of Facebook’s 533M record leak

Multiple reports over the weekend confirmed that an attacker published details — including names, user IDs, phone numbers, and emails — of more than 533 million Facebook users on a forum. Alon Gal, CEO of security firm Hudson Rock, tweeted about the incident back in January, saying that the database came to the fore when a Telegram user made a bot that let users query the database for a fee. Few days ago a user created a Telegram bot allowing users to query the database for a low fee, enabling people to find the phone numbers linked to a very…

