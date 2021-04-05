How to check if your account was part of Facebook’s 533M record leak

Multiple reports over the weekend confirmed that an attacker published details — including names, user IDs, phone numbers, and emails — of more than 533 million Facebook users on a forum. Alon Gal, CEO of security firm Hudson Rock, tweeted about the incident back in January, saying that the database came to the fore when a Telegram user made a bot that let users query the database for a fee. Few days ago a user created a Telegram bot allowing users to query the database for a low fee, enabling people to find the phone numbers linked to a very…



