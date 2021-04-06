Of course Yahoo Answers is shutting down — just look at its vile ‘trending’ section

Yahoo Answers is shutting down. Meh. I had forgotten about its existence up until today, when the site announced that it’s wrapping up all operations by May 4. On its FAQ page, Yahoo Answers said that if you want to post questions or answers, you have until 4/20 to do so. I think the admins couldn’t resist that joke. If you want to download your data, including your answers and questions, you have until June 30. It’s not hard to guess why the site is shutting down. Over the years, it has lost relevance and people have moved to other question-answer…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Yahoo