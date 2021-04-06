These AI-made songs channel the spirit of Cobain and Hendrix

Tribute bands are great because even if you might not be able to see your favorite artists live, they recreate that magic to some extent. But what if that tribute band is an AI? Over The Bridge, a Canada-based non-profit that helps musicians with mental health, has started a new AI-powered project called Lost Tapes of the 27 Club. The organization is using machine learning to break down songs of artists who died at 27, including Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, and Kurt Kobain — and compose original tunes based on their musical stylings. Check out this well-composed Niravana tribute…



