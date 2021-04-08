Waymo’s 7 principles of outcome-centered design are what your product needs

While the notion of invisible or boring design isn’t new — after all Dieter Rams’ 10th principle is: good design is as little design as possible — designing for simplicity still seems to be difficult. As designers and creative people, it’s easy to get caught up in the magic of making and the minutia of details. Making something simple is hard, and it takes discipline. Our goal as designers is to inspire feelings of satisfaction or delight by meeting a need or solving a problem. It shouldn’t be about keeping people’s attention. Instead, success should look like reducing anxiety or…



This story continues at The Next Web